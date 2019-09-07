Local police arrest mom after leaving kids alone in filthy home

College Station police say they arrested the mother of two children after the kids were left alone for nearly 10 hours in a dirty home with little food while she was in Houston.

The kids, ages 8 and 9, were found at a home in the 3800 block of Westfield early Thursday morning after a neighbor called police around 5:00 a.m. to report a disturbance.

According to a report filed by police, the children were left with a mobile phone that contained sexually explicit content and messages. There was also evidence on the phone that suggested their mom was engaging in prostitution, said police.

The report filed by officers said they attempted to reach the mom on the phone and through a social media app, but were unsuccessful. They also described the place as filthy with dog feces and urine throughout the house and very little food in the fridge.

The children's mother, Patricia Dianne Rainosek, 28, returned to the house around 9:00 a.m., said police, and she told officers she was in Houston to retrieve personal belongings from her ex-boyfriend. Police say she admitted to leaving the kids alone because she didn't know anyone else in the area who could watch them.

Rainosek was booked into the Brazos County jail and is charged with two counts of Abandonment/Endangering a Child with the Intent to Return. Her bonds for the two charges total $26,000.

Online jail records show she also had several active warrants including one for a drug-related offense and two related to traffic offenses. There was also a warrant for her arrest for a drug-related charge and prostitution charge from Nueces County.