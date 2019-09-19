Local police cadets raising funds for classmate injured in car accident

A Huntsville man is in ICU after being injured in an accident last week.

Stephen Martin is a cadet at the TEEX Central Police Academy.

Last Monday he was on his way home from class when he was involved in a car accident on Highway 30.

He joined the police academy last month and grew to know the 26 other cadets over the course of a few weeks. Although they haven't known each other long, Emily Kordzik says they didn’t think twice when it came doing what they could to help.

"The first thing we learn in law enforcement is to serve others. So I just felt inclined that he is one of ours and he's part of our community and to serve him by helping out his family,” said Kordzik.

Kordzik says they created a GoFundMe page to help his family with medical costs.

“He is the father of five children. He also provided for all those kids. Since he’s not working, we wanted to be able to help provide them with some financial stability during this time,” said Kordzik.

Cadet Jason McCord says he’s been in contact with Martin's family since the accident. He says Martin is stable but remains in ICU at a hospital in Conroe.

"One day at a time, one second at a time and pray is about all we can do right now,” said McCord.

KBTX has reached out to law enforcement to find out more details on the accident and if anyone else was injured.

For more information on Martin’s GoFundMe page Click here

