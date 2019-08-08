Local police department partners with Neighbors by Ring

The Bryan Police Department announced in a press release Thursday details of its partnership with a popular mobile app. They're encouraging everyone in the community to sign up. Details are listed below:

The following is the news release from Bryan PD:

We’re excited to announce that the Bryan Police Department has joined the Neighbors app by Ring!

Neighbors is a free app where community members can stay up to date on local crime and safety situations by signing up for real-time alerts and sharing anonymous tips directly from their smartphone.

BPD has partnered with the Neighbors app and can now post-incident updates, helpful safety tips and requests for investigative information to residents using the app in communities we serve.

Anyone can join the Neighbors app for free whether or not they own a Ring device. Members can upload videos from any security system to be shared with their neighbors and police.

Text BRYANTX to 555888 or click here:

https://download.ring.com/bryanfrom

The College Station Police Department is also looking into a partnership with the Neighbors by Ring app.