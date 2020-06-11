Local detective, church pastor hosting Neighborhood Peace Party on Saturday

A local police detective who also serves as a leader in an area church is hosting an event called a Neighborhood Peace Party on Saturday in Bryan.

"My parents taught me early on in life that we are all God’s creation and that we are all the same, we are all equal, we are all one big family," said Primo Alaniz, a detective at the College Station Police Department and pastor of Momentum Church BCS in Bryan.

"I was also taught early on in life to treat everyone the way you would want to be treated. Respect all," he said.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 1216 Beck Street. It's a free event for the public that will include food, music, games, and other events.

A United Prayer Circle is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

"With working over 10 years in law enforcement in the BCS area, I have used those same teachings every day on the streets and now as a detective. With everything going on right now, I knew I couldn’t change society or our world, but I could do my part by creating a dialogue between us all," said Alaniz.

"When we learn to communicate, we no longer just see our differences but are able to learn what makes us all alike. If we can just begin to address, rebuild, and together heal our nation, we can all make a difference one person at a time, one relationship at a time," he said.

Some of the businesses and organization that will be participating include College Station Police, Bryan Police, Texas A&M Police, Candy 95, SOS Ministries, Jesse’s Taqueria, DR Enterprises, Grand Station Entertainment, Gamboa Train, S&T Party Solutions, La Compania Car Club, Royal Touch Car Club, Brake Check - CS, City of Bryan District 1 Council Member Reuben Marin.