Local police say traffic violation led to discovery of drugs and counterfeit cash

College Station police say they arrested man this week who was in possession of ecstasy, fake currency, and credit cards and IDs belonging to other people.

Kaleb Frederick Louis, 26, of Houston, was pulled over Monday night after running a red light at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, according to an arrest report.

An officer said he could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Inside Louis's car, police said they found marijuana, 20 counterfeit $50 bills, 18 counterfeit $20 bills, and a collection of credit cards and IDs that were not in his name.

Louis told police his girlfriend had suggested using the fake cash to buy drugs.

At the county jail, employees also found ecstasy stashed away under his toes inside his socks.

Louis charged with DWI, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery, and Fraud.

