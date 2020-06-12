Local protesters, law enforcement preparing for protest on Texas A&M campus

Aggies will come together on campus Saturday to protest at the statue of Sul Ross in Academic Plaza.

A protest was originally scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. by those wanting the statue removed. They say they want the statue taken down because it's a symbol of white supremacy.

An opposing group on Facebook is also rallying people to come out in support of the statue. Those supporting the statue argue Ross is an important piece of A&M's history.

Both groups plan to meet in front of the administration building where they'll march through campus to the statue.

KBTX spoke with Texas A&M Unversity Police who say they have a plan in place to keep protesters safe and are working closely with local law enforcement.

Raisa Uddin, a student who plans on going to Saturday's protest says she hopes everyone can respect one another.

"This has kind of been a really heated topic with our students on campus as a whole but I'd like to think that it's going to be peaceful because I do think at the end of the day, despite there being pretty polarizing opinions on this, that the students here do respect each other and each other's opinions," said Uddin.

