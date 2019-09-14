Local quilting guild holds annual show

The Creative Memories Quilt Guild held its 33rd annual show in Caldwell on Saturday.

The Civic Center was packed with more than 100 handmade and machine-made quilts from members of the guild.

Admission was free, and attendees had the chance to vote on a few of their favorites.

Vicki Rutledge, the Creative Memories Quilt Guild President, says this quilt show is the guild's way of keeping the art of quilt making alive.

“It brings back childhood memories. It’s having, as we call it, a keeper to pass on to the grandchildren and get them interested too. We think of it as an art that we want to share,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge hopes Saturday’s event inspires future generations to continue carrying on the craft.

