Local real estate company encouraging community with 500 signs

A local business is showing signs of commitment you’ll start seeing all over town.

The staff at Keller Williams Realty Brazos Valley handed out 500 signs Friday morning for their annual giving back day. The signs will be put around the community to offer encouragement.

“They need a word of encouragement, they need a word of hope they need a word and we know how important those are and so we came up with the idea to do signs and then we partnered with the food bank," said Tami Hons, of Keller Williams Realty Brazos Valley. She is the Team Lead for Extra Mile Real Estate.

They also took food donations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. They came up with the idea after other service projects couldn’t happen due to COVID-19.

“We just wanted y’all to know that we’re here for y'all. Anything you need," added Sam Beal, Keller Williams Realty Brazos Valley Tech Director

Those signs were placed at area businesses letting them know they are being thought of.