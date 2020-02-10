Local real estate experts say BCS housing market is in good shape

Local housing experts say the Bryan and College Station housing market is as healthy as ever.

Amy DuBose with Bryan College Station Regional Association of Realtors says compared to last year, more houses are on the market.

"We've got quite a bit of property that's on the market but it's also selling and moving off, so it's not creating a really big issue there but it means there are opportunities for both buyers and selling in our market place,” said DuBose.

Homeowners like Topher Cason says he hopes that market stays that when for when it’s his turn to sell.

"We wanted to be in a good school district and we wanted to make sure we were in a community that we thought was going to grow and increase our investment,” said Cason.

DuBose says a steady market is important especially for those making the investment and purchasing a property in this area.

"We've had a healthy market for a number of years now it really gives people peace of mind whenever they're moving into a home, especially if they're a first time home buyer,” said DuBose. “You’ve got a great solid foundation for people to purchase a home and they don’t feel scared that they’re going to lose value.”

In the last year, there have been more than 200 homes sold in Bryan and College Station.