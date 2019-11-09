Local rehabilitation center heavily damaged by overnight fire

More than 3 dozen people escaped injury early Saturday morning after a fast-moving fire swept through a local rehabilitation center for men.

Firefighters responded just before 1:00 a.m. to the House of Hope on W. Trinity Street near Casey Street in Madisonville.

The cause of the fire is unknown but investigators believe it may have started in the back of the gym on the property and quickly spread to other parts of the facility.

There is extensive damage reported but 45 men housed at the facility were not injured, according to Madisonville's police chief.

Midway and North Zulch Fire Departments also responded to the scene overnight for mutual-aid. The fire also rekindled early Saturday morning where the gym roof collapsed.

The police chief said it appears the dorms may be salvageable but the chapel and gym are a total loss. A large outdoor cross on the property was also saved and is still standing.

Click here to see more images from the scene of the fire. A caption on the organization's Facebook page says "The Cross still stands! God is good and faithful!!".

The House of House has already established a GoFundme page that you can access by clicking here.

The organization has also posted the following information on its Facebook page.:

Many of you have asked what you can do. We are in need of twin size mattresses, bedding, hygiene supplies, men's clothes and men's underwear and socks. If you have these items please drop them off at the 1st Baptist Church (on the backside of the gym) in Madisonville until 6:00 p.m. today (11/9) or Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00. You may call the House of Hope at 936-245-2896 or Brock Construction at 936-348-1662 or Linda McKenzie at 936-661-5754. Thank you and God bless!