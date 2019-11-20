Local researchers use biosensors to track reactions to Democratic debate

As viewers at home watched the Democratic debate Wednesday night, a local group of people watched it a different way.

Researchers with the Texas A&M Human Behavior Lab held a study Wednesday night to test the different bodily reactions to the debate.

Test subjects were asked who they planned to vote for, then hooked up to machines to test their response to different parts of the debate. They tested brain waves, stress levels, and visual engagement.

Roxanne Salim works with iMotion, a company that teamed up with the research lab for the study. She says this study will help them better understand how humans make decisions based on what they experience.

"We are trying to see if we can identify what their actual experience is, or how they feel or express emotion for the different candidates and if it pairs up to who they say they like,” said Salim.

The data collected Wednesday night will be studied over the next few days. Researchers with the Texas A&M Human Behavior lab plan to take this information to help make polling for political races more accurate.

