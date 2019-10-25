Local resident is helping former NFL players give back

In May, Bryan’s Ed Tarlton started up a local non-profit to help high school students succeed.

On Thursday, the program partnered with the NFL Alumni. The NFL stated that they wanted to partner with a program that addressed social justice issues in local communities, and their 32 NFL towns.

The NFL wanted to focus on three things.

“The first one is education and economic development, the second community-police relations, and third criminal justice reform,” said Tarlton

That’s when SCORE was created, or Shaping Careers with Officers and Relating Experiences. Tarlton held workshops that included the local police force, high school students, and former NFL players. He said his goals were to increase students’ college and career readiness levels and develop trust between students and law enforcement.

Before the partnership with the NFL Alumni, Tarlton said it was more difficult to find former players to attend the events. By partnering with the NFL Alumni, it would reach more former players and expand even further across the nation.

The first workshop was held for Bryan high schools. Bryan High coach Columbus Harris loved the workshop and cannot wait to partner with them again in the coming year.

“Our young men walked away, feeling very enlightened because they were involved with the program that could actually help them be the better student-athlete,” said Harris.

Tarlton said this is huge for his program and can’t wait to grow even more significant across the nation.