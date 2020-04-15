Local residents report issues receiving stimulus checks

Stimulus checks are starting to show up in bank accounts across the Brazos Valley.

The IRS is using the bank account information they have on file to directly deposit the checks.

The "Get My Payment" application was launched on the IRS website for you to track your money.

Folks like Navasota resident Robert Torres, Jr. say when he and his wife went to check their status, it was anything but simple.

"It kept telling her 'your check has been deposited' but the last four numbers of the account number that they deposited it in was the last four numbers of her social security number," said Torres.

Torres says their tax refund wasn't sent to their bank account this year.

The IRS says letters are being mailed within 15 days of each payment explaining how the payment was made and how to report if it wasn't received.

Bryan resident Ginger Pittman says her tax refund came on a TurboTax card, but when she tried to provide a bank account number to the IRS, it didn't work.

"It says my info does not match what they have on record and I have exhausted my attempts and have to try back in 24 hours," said Pittman.

Unfortunately, this is where the IRS website can't help much. To combat identity theft, the agency says if you've received a direct deposit in the past, there isn't much recourse until those letters arrive.

For those who are receiving direct deposits, the federal government says banks can use your stimulus check to cover outstanding debts like overdraft fees. Citibank and Bank of America say they have not ruled out that option.

More information on stimulus checks can be found by clicking here.