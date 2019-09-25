Local residents react to mail delays after Imelda caused postal problems

The postal service is trying to get mail service back to normal after Southeast Texas was hit hard by Imelda.

KBTX has heard complaints from some residents about not getting mail. Wednesday, the postal service said they are making progress daily to return to normal operations.

The impact on the mail really depends on who you ask. KBTX talked to some residents who say they haven't gotten mail for days, while others are getting it regularly this week.

"I've been checking all week you know checking last week as well. But it's just been dead. There hasn't been anything that's come through I guess since middle of last week," said Jordan Camerino, JBG Plumbing Project Manager.

He said the business P.O. Box hasn't seen the mail in days. That means things like invoices and payments aren't coming in.

"You want people want to know that their bills are paid as from their perspective so and we can get them off our books as well. So no keep checking," he said.

Imelda damaged the postal services' North Houston Processing Center where Bryan and College Station has mail sent. For Camerino, it's a similar story at his Wellborn-area home.

"It's been, it's been quiet, my wife's looking for something in the mail and it hadn't come yet," he explained.

"A little bit of a hassle yeah when you're expecting like a check in the mail or anything like that's of importance," said Gleneva Vezurk, who lives in the Saddle Creek neighborhood of South Brazos County. She said she has had less mail than normal.

"It's understandable due to the weather that we've had recently," she said. "We’ll just wait it out and see what happens and hopefully everything will be back to normal shortly," said

"All I know, what we're being told and every employee have been ordered to report: the mail is being worked as quickly as possible. So I don't have exactly when they will be getting mail," said Diann Scurlark, Executive Vice President, Houston Area Local, American Postal Workers Union.

Customers like Camerino are left to wonder when their mailboxes will be full again.

"Going without you don't know what you're missing," he said.

The Postal Service released KBTX the following statement about the issues;

"We are making progress daily to return to normal operations. The majority of our major processing infrastructure is up and running and the mail is moving. We are delivering to homes and businesses. Customers who may not be receiving their usual volume of mail or packages can be assured we will deliver their items as soon as possible," said James Stotts, Jr., Customer Relationship Coordinator with the USPS.

You can also sign up for their informed delivery. It's a service that gives a digital preview of mail heading to you. We have that information in the related links section with this story to find out if it's available in your ZIP code.