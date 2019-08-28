Local restaurant donating game day profits to help Amazon rainforest

The Tacobar on Wellborn Road in College Station is donating 100% of its profits Thursday to help the Amazon rainforest.

The restaurant’s owner, Rolando Gonzalez, says he wants to play his role in the conservation of our planet.

“If we can put in a little grain of sand and help out in any way possible, we want to help,” said Gonzalez, “Especially in our first home game day. We know it will be a busy day, so it feels really good to give back in some shape or form."

They will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday.

