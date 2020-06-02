Local restaurant taking extra precautions after employees test positive for virus

A local fast-food restaurant temporarily closed recently after learning two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees work at the McDonald's on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, the company confirmed to KBTX on Tuesday.

"As soon as we were notified of the confirmed cases, we immediately closed the restaurant and performed a deep cleaning to thoroughly sanitize the restaurant and kitchen areas as well as notify local public health authorities," said local owner and operator, Jeanie Smith.

Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, according to the FDA.

The Brazos County Health Department will not confirm cases of the virus unless a private business gives consent, and businesses are not required to disclose that information to the public, but Smith said it's the company's goal to be transparent.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people," said Smith. "Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping these employees in our thoughts and prayers for a fast and full recovery.”

"Additionally, we have identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employees who contracted the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, employees who were within close contact of the infected employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work," said Smith.

In addition to the deep cleaning, the restaurant also undergoes additional nightly cleaning and sanitization, and each employee must wear face masks and gloves and have their temperature checked before starting their shift.

The Brazos County Health District on Tuesday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19. As of today, 299 cases remain active and 16 people remain hospitalized. For more data and demographic information about cases click here.