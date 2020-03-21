Local restaurant working to feed elderly in the community

Even though one local restaurant owner is unable to operate at full capacity, he is still trying to give back to the community.

Korey Thomas owns The Remnant of Nawlins in Bryan and says he has always loved the community since he moved here nearly 12 years ago.

“We originally came here from Hurricane Katrina and when we came here the city was so embracing and so loving and I am forever grateful for that,” Thomas said.

Thomas says it’s that connection to the community that made him want to stand up during this time of uncertainty and support those who supported him.

"Our business didn’t really see a decline in business and so because a time of need I feel like I have been fortunate so I wanted to give back,” said Thomas.

That is exactly what he did. It started Thursday, when he put the word out on social media that he was looking to cook and drop off warm nutritious meals to the elderly in the community.

“What we did was put everyones address into the GPS and dropped them all off,” said Thomas.

Everything was going well until Friday when he wasn’t able to order more food.

"I was talking to one of my distributors and they were telling me they couldn’t send food until next week. I drove down there and they couldn’t even open to let me come and pick it up because they were trying to sanitize and shut down their business,” said Thomas.

Even at H-E-B, Thomas says he could normally shop there to make up for it, but those shelves are empty too.

Thomas’s plans to feed over 100 elderly people in the community who are stuck inside their homes this weekend were crushed. But, he says he is determined to not let this set back push him off track.

Beginning Monday, Thomas says they will begin dropping off food to people’s doors and hope to continue doing it every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"When we are able to help the elderly I get to see their face light up. They may not even like the food but just to know they got something and someone was thinking about them it just gives them joy and hope in this time of the pandemic,” Thomas said.

To sign up, we have a link to the restaurant’s Facebook page in the related links section.

