City of Bryan and The Salvation Army team up to give away 1,000 lunches

On Friday, the City of Bryan and The Salvation Army worked together to give away 1,000 lunches.

The line of cars filed out of the Brazos Center parking lot as local restaurant employees distributed meals in a drive-thru fashion. Everyone involved wore a mask and gloves.

Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn says he is proud of the response from the community and noted the importance of the event.

"The hope is that we can spread goodwill. It's a community-wide event. It is very gratifying to see folks come through. You can tell this is a great need for our community," said Dunn.

This is the second time the City of Bryan has collaborated with The Salvation Army to give away meals in Bryan. If you would like more information about The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station, their website can be found in the related links section.