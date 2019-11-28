Local restaurants and organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community

Organizations and restaurants all over the Bryan College Station area offered Thanksgiving meals for the community.

Two Bryan restaurants kicked it off with free family-style meals.

Sodolaks off of Highway 21 hosted the community from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. serving fried catfish and chicken, along with traditional Thanksgiving meals.

The family-run restaurant invited anyone out who was in need of a meal, or wanted to join them to celebrate the holiday.

Just a couple of miles down the road, Downtown Elixir and Spirits in Downtown Bryan invited the community out to a free meal as well.

Owner Dustin Batson put together a thanksgiving meal after generating feedback from a Facebook post. Since then, people all over the community offered to bring food, and help serve. Batson says Thursday's event was for anyone who didn't have someone to spend the holiday with.

Early Thursday morning, more than 500 people gathered in Duncan Dining Hall to provide hot meals for people in the Brazos Valley.

Epicures Catering has been organizing Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley for 36 years now. Five years ago, Epicures partnered with Chartwells Dining to expand the initiative.

The team organized more 1500 meals for families, and Chartwells District Executive Chef Marc Cruz said there is no better feeling than serving on Thanksgiving.

"Just seeing the faces of the people we give the food to is just the most amazing feeling we could ever have," said Cruz.

Twin City Mission also had their Annual Great Thanksgiving Feast in Bryan.

Twin City Mission Director of Communications Ron Crozier said he wouldn't want to spend his holiday anywhere else.

"This is one of those rare occasions throughout the year where the community gets to be recognized and valued for nothing more than for the sake of what day it is, it's Thanksgiving," said Crozier.

For more than 30 years, Gloria Kennard has been dedicating her Thanksgiving to making sure her friends, families, and strangers are fed.

Kennard said it was a wonderful day.

"It's very awesome to see people to come in to build friendships because I need you, you need me, and we all need the Lord," said Kennard.