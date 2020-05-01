Local restaurants begin reopening at 25% capacity

Friday was the first day restaurants and businesses could reopen under Governor Greg Abbott's plan to restart the state's economy.

Restaurants in Brazos County can only allow 25% of their capacity inside their dining rooms. For places like First Watch in College Station, it didn't take long for customers to show up.

"Our very first table was in 15 minutes after we opened the doors this morning," said general manager Lindsey Kahn.

"It was good to see the community is excited to come out. We're ready and excited to serve them here," said Kahn.

Kahn said First Watch opened its doors with limited staff in order to properly service their guests and to more easily abide by CDC guidelines.

While the hope is to eventually get the county back to full capacity, social distancing has some silver linings. Braden Hardy was one of the first customers in the restaurant and said appreciated the quiet nature of the dining room.

"It was kind of nice actually. [Iit was] all the workers and just us," said Hardy.

Kahn also told KBTX that First Watch is implementing a new sanitation method to their surfaces upon reopening.