Local restaurants making decisions on reopening

On Tuesday morning at Stella Southern Cafe, they're preparing to-go orders but are also getting ready to open their doors on Friday.

"We have done everything we can to get by with the take-out, curbside, delivery options. It's been a drop in the pond of what's needed to keep an operation functional. So, we're excited to be able to bring in people even if it's a limited capacity," said Michael Lair, the owner of Stella Southern Cafe.

At Caffe Capri in Downtown Bryan, they will also start to seat customers.

"I'm a little nervous because it's a whole new start and new regulations. Just getting creative and adapting to what's going to happen," said Rami Cerone, the owner of Caffe Capri.

Urban Table will open its doors on Monday, May 4. Chef Tai Lee wanted to allow his employees a chance to come back into town.

"We wanted to make sure they had time to come back to the restaurant," said Lee.

Other restaurants in town like Village Cafe are playing it by ear. Owner Kristy Petty says they've been able to sustain the business by shifting to take-out and a meal subscription plan.

"We just feel like it's a safer option for patrons and our staff. Giving us some time to kind of breath and see what's happening over the next two months," said Petty.

Petty says she understands not everyone is in a situation like hers.

"Every business needs something different and that's what's interesting," said Petty.

Village Cafe will extend its hours starting next week. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other restaurants opening on Friday for dine-in include:

-Proudest Monkey

-All The King's Men

-Harvey Washbangers

-Shipwreck Grill

-Paolo's

-Veritas Wine & Bistro

-Smitty K's

For information on other restaurant's in town, visit Brazos Valley in Business.