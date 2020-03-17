Local restaurants closing dining rooms, extending delivery and pick-up services

Thirty restaurant owners gathered at the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning to put a plan together.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley was confirmed the same morning, these restaurant owners are scrambling to put together a plan during this time. Some restaurants are temporarily closing altogether; others are shutting down their dining room and relying on their take-out and delivery services.

Owner of RX Pizza and Bar Jake Mitchell said he knows what’s best for the community.

“As a restaurant, we’re planning to close our doors to the general public,” said Mitchell. “So, at that point, we’re going to try and move to just a to-go and delivery service.”

Mitchell said he’s working on training his employees to start delivering their meals. He said no matter how much they prepare, it’s going to be a difficult transition.

“A restaurant is a very low-margin business, and we rely on cash flow a lot, so it’s scary, honestly,” said Mitchell.

On the other side of the Brazos Valley, Owner of C&J Barbeque Justin Manning said they’re taking it day-by-day.

“I think for the community good as a whole, we’re talking about closing our lobby,” said Manning. “It’s going to cut it down by at least; I would estimate, three-quarters of the business.”

If they close their lobby, it could be as early as Wednesday. Manning said they will rely on their drive-thru.

Kristy Petty, the owner of The Village in Downtown Bryan, is getting ahead of the curve. Petty already closed down her dining area.

Petty said her initial reasoning was due to the safety of her employees, but now she’s just trying to do what’s best for everyone. She loves when people come in and experience her restaurant, but she knows that’s simply not possible right now.

“Everyone’s always hugging when we’re in here,” said Petty. “It’s filled with friends, and that’s what’s going to be really weird.”

The restaurant owners said they’ve already started training their staff to prepare for this big change and they’re stocking up on to-go boxes.