Local restaurants forced to make tough decisions about staffing

On Tuesday afternoon, it was a slow day at Stella Southern Cafe.

"It's definitely interesting because every day you have a new set of circumstances that you're trying to deal with," said Michael Lair, the owner of Stella Southern Cafe.

Stella Southern Cafe will close their doors starting Wednesday.

"This is a crisis that has kind of hit the restaurant and small business community really hard," said Lair.

Right now there are no mandates for restaurants to close, so local restaurant owners are trying to figure out the best move. Dave Fox, the owner of Blue Baker, says the doors are still open, but staff schedules are changing.

"How do you ask people to stay home and not work? Everyone needs a paycheck each week and that's the struggle," said Fox.

While it's hard to provide a paycheck, they're all trying to figure out ways to help their employees. Fox says Blue Baker will be selling "Baker Bonds" customers will be getting an email about them, and proceeds will go to the employees.

At Stella Southern Cafe they will be making food for employees as well as letting them "grocery shop" at the restaurant.

"We're opening up our inventory to our staff that you can shop here you don't need to battle it out at HEB. I've got stuff, we've got you taken care of," said Lair.

The owner's of Stella Southern Cafe also own Harvey Washbangers, the restaurant side closed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The laundry side will stay open. They are also figuring out curbside and to-go orders.