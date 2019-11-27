Local restaurants giving back by serving free meals on Thanksgiving

Two local restaurants are giving back to the community by serving free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

The Downtown Elixir and Spirits and Sodolaks Restaurant are opening their doors for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

For three years now, Downtown Elixir owner Dustin Batson has been welcoming people into his restaurant on Thanksgiving.

“We’re doing a huge feast for anyone who wants to come,” said Batson. “Homeless, hungry, or lonely, if you just need a place to go, you can come here and get free food.”

Batson said he’s simply returning the favor.

“The Downtown Bryan community has been really good to us, so it’s just our way of giving back,” said Batson.

The Downtown Elixir will be serving turkey, dressing, brisket, tamales, and much more. The doors will open at 2 p.m., and Batson said he’ll stick around until everyone finishes their meals.

A few miles down the road, Sodolaks is opening their doors at 11 a.m. Waitress at Sodolaks Kelly Thomas said all you have to do is show up.

“All they need to do is come join us, said Thomas. “There’s no tipping, no donations; it’s come in, and we serve you.”

Thomas said people from all over the community gather in the restaurant and give thanks.

“It’s great because they sit together, and next thing you know, they’re talking and walking out together, and sometimes they even come back in together,” said Thomas. “People who didn’t have anywhere to go, and didn’t have anyone, now have someone.”

Sodolaks’ doors open at 11 a.m., and are planned to close at 2 p.m. but will stick around until everyone’s finished with their meals.