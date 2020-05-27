Several local restaurants choosing to delay reopening

​Restaurants across the Brazos Valley started opening their doors a few weeks ago but not all were ready to open when Governor Greg Abbott gave the go ahead.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says businesses are adapting differently to new sets of guidelines.

"Each individual restaurant is going to be different. Their rent costs are different. Their labor costs are different. You're seeing a different approach from different businesses," said Nelson.

In College Station, chain restaurants like Applebee's plan to open in the next several weeks.

A spokesperson with Golden Corral says they will reopen sometime in June and implement changes to their buffet-style service.

Mo's Irish Pub won't open their doors until at least August.

Other restaurants like Grub Burger plan to reopen but don't have a date set just yet.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says even at 50% percent capacity some businesses could lose money.

"Many of those places have fixed seating. They don't have a lot of flexibility they can use," said Mooney.

Some restaurants like Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant have shut down permanently.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer says they're working to make sure restaurants stay open and new ones come in.

"We know we're going to recover. We know this is going to end. The problem is we just don't know when it's going to end but you can't just stop planning for the future," said Brewer.

Both mayors say it's important to continue supporting businesses across the Brazos Valley.

"The important thing is that folks go out and try to accommodate the restaurants as much as they're accommodating themselves," said Mooney.

"We're all in this up and down, and getting our restaurants back to business is a vital part of our community," said Nelson.