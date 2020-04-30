Some local restaurants plan to reopen dining rooms with changes Friday

Some area restaurants will reopen their dining rooms Friday but only at 25% capacity and with new safety procedures

Shipwreck Grill in Bryan is one of the restaurants that have decided to open. Wade Beckman, Owner of Shipwreck Grill, hopes some of their regulars will return.

“We're taking it very cautiously and very seriously," said Beckman.

The restaurant is also adjusting how staff will work.

"They mentioned face coverings as being a suggestion," said Beckman. "We’re going with our servers if they’re within six feet of a table will have face coverings on, we’re taking employee temperatures, we’re going to be double hand washed with gloves."

There are other changes you'll see at Shipwreck Grill and other restaurants. Things like disposable menus will be used along with other single-serve items. Single napkins and ketchup and mustard packets will be distributed to limit the spread of contact between customers.

There are also new rules on how close tables can be to each other. The minimum distance is six feet.

Not every restaurant in town is opening back up inside yet.

Fat Burger's dining room is smaller. The new rules would only allow about seven people inside.

"We're going to wait probably to a second or third phase, you know, you just more being more cautious for our customers," said Alex Ghavami, Fat Burger Owner.

Ghavami said their drive-thru will remain open.

Beckman said eating in dining rooms is a choice residents will have to make for themselves on if they are comfortable to return or not.

"Everybody can decide. We’ll be here if they choose to come see us," Beckman said.

The rules limit dining room tables to parties of six people.

Beckman told us it's a personal preference for customers to wear face masks inside when they aren't eating.