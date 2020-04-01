Local restaurants raising money to feed medical teams during COVID-19

Stellla Southern Cafe and Harvey Washbangers are teaming up to feed area medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They recently donated 100 meals to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center staff. The restaurants said they had a big response afterward from people asking how they could help out.

"We created a GoFundMe account that allows people to basically purchase a meal from us to be donated over to one of the local area hospitals that's dealing with all the COVID stuff," said Michael Lair, Stella Southern Cafe owner.

They plan to donate meals as that fund goes up. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $600 was raised.

