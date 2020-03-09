Some local restaurants seeing drop in business amid coronavirus concerns

Concerns circling around coronavirus are starting to have some impact on local restaurants.

Cody Whitten, owner of J Cody’s BBQ in Bryan says he started to notice a dip in sales towards the end of January.

“We think that we’re down more this year than we should be because of the coronavirus,” said Whitten.

Whitten says the biggest decline they’ve been seeing lately is in catering gigs. He says they’ve had quite a few people cancel their gatherings which results in loss of business for them.

“We do a lot of catering and it’s every week. My fear is that more events might get canceled down the road. We’re not worried about getting coronavirus here, we’re worried about the loss in business from the publicity that it’s getting,” said Whitten.

Whitten says right now they’re preparing for one of their biggest seasons.

“The next few months, up until graduation is really our busy times, so this is hitting at a bad time,” said Whitten.

Blake Zeitman, President of the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association says restaurateur’s number one priority has always been sanitation.

“We are following the guidelines that the CDC has put out, we have been,” said Zeitman. “We encourage you to come and eat at our local restaurants and we’ll continue to take care of your safety as our number one concern.”

Zeitman says it's not just the Brazos Valley that is taking a hit from coronavirus concerns, but restaurants around the country.

Whitten says they’ll continue to take preventative steps at J Cody’s BQQ and invite folks to keep stopping in.

“Be prepared for it I say, but don’t worry about it at this point,” said Whitten.

If you see something at a restaurant that is concerning, you're always encouraged to contact your local health department.

Reports can be made in Brazos County by calling 979-361-4440 or emailing healthdept@brazoscountytx.gov to make a complaint.

