Local sailor is on USS Roosevelt where dozens have tested positive for COVID-19

A Brazos Valley family is keeping a close eye on developments involving a Navy aircraft carrier at the center of a controversy involving COVID-19.

Dillon Narro, 20, of Caldwell is a Damage Controlman on the USS Roosevelt that's currently docked in Guam following an outbreak of the virus among the sailors on the ship.

Narro's mother, Holly, says she last spoke with her son Sunday around midnight.

"There's a 15-hour time zone difference so he's never really sure what time it is here when he calls, but that's okay," said Holly. "When we talk, he is very interested in what's happening here at home and how the family is doing. I think he's more worried about us than we are of him."

Narro says the 2018 Caldwell High School graduate is doing well and his spirits are high despite all that's happened recently with his crew.

"It's very nerve-racking, but we're so proud of him," said Holly.

Sailors on the USS Roosevelt were first tested positive last month following a port call to Da Nang, Vietnam.

Captain Brett Crozier sent an unsecured memo to more than 20 people describing dire conditions on board the Roosevelt as dozens of sailors tested positive for the coronavirus, a memo that quickly made its way to the media.

Captain Crozier was relieved of his duties by Thomas Modley, the acting Secretary of Navy who resigned this week following criticism of his handling of the matter.

The Roosevelt has been docked in Guam for more than a week as sailors are tested for coronavirus and removed from the ship for isolation or quarantine as needed. Dozens have tested positive and hundreds of crew members have been removed from the ship.

Holly says she watches the news every day to try and keep up on the very latest developments. The last time she saw her son was Christmas and she doesn't know when she'll see him next.

"We love you Dillon and we're so proud of you and we can't wait to have you back home again," she said on Wednesday.