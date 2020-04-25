Local sailor on USS Roosevelt tests positive for COVID-19

There is a patriotic show of support happening Saturday night in Caldwell after a local sailor on the USS Roosevelt tested positive on Friday for COVID-19.

Dillon Narro, 20, has been moved from the ship onto a base in Guam, according to his mother, Holly.

"I just spent over an hour on the phone with him which was nice, and he is bummed but still in pretty good spirits," said Holly Narro. "He feels fairly healthy, and let’s hope and pray it stays that way."

Dillon, a graduate of Caldwell High School, is now among the hundreds of sailors who have contracted the virus while on the aircraft carrier.

"It was just a matter of time considering he was part of the last remaining crew," said Holly.

In a show of support for Dillon and the family, residents of Burleson County are now using red, white, and blue items to decorate mailboxes, porches, fences, and trees. They're also using #DillonStrong to post photos on social media to show support for the Narro family.

"He wants a big party when he finally gets to come home and that’s certainly what we will do," said Holly.

Sailors on the USS Roosevelt were first tested positive last month following a port call to Da Nang, Vietnam. The ship has been at the center of controversy after Navy Capt. Brett Crozier made a public plea for expedited help for those onboard.