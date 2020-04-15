Local salon owner sewing masks for COVID-19

A local salon owner is helping others during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kim Maracchini of Medispa and Salon hasn't had her business open for several weeks so she's doing something else with her time.

She's started sewing masks and giving them out to first responders, healthcare workers and individuals in nursing homes.

Maracchini had never sewed before and watched how-to videos on YouTube and researched tips and tricks on Google.

"I say 'Oh I can make a mask' and then I see a couple of my friends in Houston starting to doing it too," said Maracchini. "So I say, 'Oh it's not hard' and I never sewed before. So I go buy a machine and fabric but a lot of places ran out of what wanted."

She is still working on getting the masks distributed. So far she has done around 380.

