Local salon reopens and adapts to the 'new normal'

Salons and barbershops had their first taste of the 'new normal' as they opened their doors to customers on Friday.

Salons like Ami Beauty Studio in College Station have been shut down for the last 6 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ami Beauty Studio clients like Danielle Ruiz say they couldn't wait to get some freshening up.

"I got a balayage and some curls. It was time for some maintenance," said Ruiz.

In order to reopen, Ami Beauty Studio Co-Owner Heather Isom says they needed to set some guidelines, like requiring everyone in the building to wear masks.

"We have clients that are children to elderly and everybody in between and we just didn't want to take any chances putting anybody at risk," said Isom.

Ruiz says the experience was strange at first, but something she'll get used to.

"We have to speak a little louder, maybe shut off the hairdryer just to communicate, but it's like any other salon experience," said Ruiz.

Isom says the salon already follows strict sanitation guidelines, but clients are also being screened at the door and traffic in and out of the salon is limited.

"We have screenings. We have questions. We have permission slips that we're having clients sign stating that they haven't been sick or no one else they've come in contact with has," said Isom.

Ruiz says she was happy to get some normalcy back and felt safe while doing so.

"The ladies are definitely keeping their six feet distance. We're wearing our masks when we're in close proximity, but I feel safe, I feel like they're taking every precaution they should to make sure they're safe and that we're safe as well," said Ruiz.