Local salons adjusting for business downturn over COVID-19

Local salons are trying to keep their businesses open after seeing a big drop due to the COVID-19 crisis. Some salons have temporarily closed while others are adapting to rules limiting no more than 10 people inside.

Phones are left ringing at Red Carpet Nail Spa at Jones Crossing. The business has been closed since Thursday for extra cleaning. They plan to reopen Monday.

"Right now we're very concerned about the safety for us as well as the customer and employee so we try you know like disinfecting the whole salon," said Julie Pham, Red Carpet Nail Spa Owner.

She and her husband Devon Pham are worried about the bottom line.

"Worry is worry, but when it happens it happens. We try to prepare for that," Devon said.

Over at Chrome: A Salon Experience, they can only have five customers at a time.

"It has been dramatically slower... We're definitely feeling the impact of all of this and hope that it doesn't go too long of course," said owner Charlotte Green.

Green said they've stopped hugging customers and continue to keep things sanitized.

"We're held to a certain standard required by the state for cleanliness so I mean our salons are clean. Now they're just massively clean. We've got hand wipes at our front desk. We've taken all the pens away from the front desk," Green said.

Unfortunately, this is all happening during a time of year that should see big business.

"Normally from March to May is our peak season. It's very busy. Ring Day, Parent's Weekend, prom and things like that but you know this year it will be hurting not only us but lots of businesses," said Julie.

"I know the safety of everybody is most important and we have a very tight salon community... I’ve been in contact with lots of salon owners and I know that everybody is really doing their best in trying to survive this," said Green.

Some barbershops said they've had some ups and downs in recent days but have still had their regular customers keep business going. Another barber said they've not seen a dip in business yet.

The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation has also released new information for industries including salons and massage establishments.

TDLR says of midnight on Mar. 20, all Texas massage establishments are to be closed until Apr. 3 by executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott. The closure is intended to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

TDLR is reminding other practitioners that they must continue to observe sanitary requirements. They say anyone seeking guidance about whether to continue providing services should contact their local health departments or county judges, who are authorized to make that decision.