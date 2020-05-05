Local hair salons preparing to open Friday

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barber shops, hair, and nail salons can reopen on Friday.

The news surprised Jennifer Nichols, who didn't think she'd be opening up the doors to Park Avenue Salon until at least mid-May.

​"I cried when he told us that we couldn't open until the 18th and I think I cried a little today when he said we could open," said Nichols.

Nichols says her salon will open Friday. She says in addition to the strict guidelines salons already follow, she and her stylists will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

"We will allow two people to wait in the waiting room but that will be all. If someone comes in early they will have to wait in their car," said Nichols.

Down the street at A Wild Hair Salon owner Mandie Bayer called a meeting with her staff to discuss extra sanitation steps and social distancing rules before opening Friday.

"I'm a little bit strict about it already so knowing that everyone's going to be for sure perfect and clean kind of makes me excited," said Bayer.

She says her nearly 4,000 square foot building makes social distancing ideal at the salon.

"Each station is actually about six feet apart too, so thankfully that is right in the guidelines," said Bayer.

Stylist Sherry Mushinski says they're going to go above and beyond for their clients.

"We don't want to be the ones to give them anything. We're going to do everything we can to make sure they're safe and we're safe," said Mushinski.

Both salon owners say disinfecting things like chairs, shampoo bowls, and tools between each client is something they're already used to doing. They're ready to show the public they can handle this.

The governor is recommending customers and employees wear masks when possible. He says barbers and stylists are only allowed to serve one customer at a time.