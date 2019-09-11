Local school bus company hoping to avoid national driver shortage

Many school districts across the country are looking for school bus drivers. A shortage is causing delays and longer bus routes.

Gold Star Transit in Navasota is finding ways to avoid the shortage by increasing pay and hiring on the spot. Gold Star Transit transports 1300 Navasota ISD students a day.

“It was convenient because I have small kids and I could work when I want to work,” said Chandra Sanders, a driver with the company for 4 years.

Sanders says aside from keeping children safe onboard driving gives a sense of purpose.

“Even as bus drivers we can help kids that may be shy and need help, but don’t know how to ask for the help,” she said.

Gold Star is one of many companies looking for qualified drivers.

“School districts have a hard time finding people that want to work part-time,” said Tim Wilson, the terminal manager.

This year Gold Star increased pay to $17 an hour, a three-dollar raise. It's an incentive they say attracts drivers and keeps their routes on schedule.

"Some school districts double up routes. Some districts may have extended routes or even staggered route times,” said Wilson.

According to Wilson, Gold Star is fully staffed but they need more drivers to avoid those same challenges.

"We need more bus drivers so we can get these kids safely home,” said Sanders.

The company is offering same-day interviews and says you don't need any experience. They will offer the training.

To learn more about a position, visit their website in the related links or call (936) 825-1813.

