Local school bus driver issued citation following minor wreck

Local officials confirm nobody was injured Tuesday in an accident involving a school bus.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. when the bus was attempting to make a turn and tapped a car at Milam Street and Inlow Boulevard, a spokesman for Bryan ISD said.

Another bus was dispatched to the corner to pick up the elementary kids who were on the bus involved in the wreck and continue them on their route home.

A spokeswoman for Bryan police said the car was parked too close to the intersection and the owner was given a citation.

The school bus driver was also issued a citation for attempting an unsafe turn.