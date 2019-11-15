Local teen hospitalized in serious condition following flu diagnosis

A local family is speaking out after their healthy 15-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the flu.

Flu season begins October 1. At this point, the Brazos County Health District says there have been more than 150 reported cases in the county. Earlier this week, Caldwell ISD shut down to disinfect because of an outbreak.

Alicia McCrea was an active, healthy teen attending Somerville High School. She participated in track & field and spent time with her family.

On November 5, McCrea wasn’t feeling well at school so she went home.

"She was running a fever, so the next day we took her to the Somerville Clinic where her doctor is and they diagnosed her with Flu B,” said McCrea’s mother, Alma Moore.

A few days later, Moore says her daughter was feeling faint and wasn’t getting any better. Then her mother says she began complaining that her legs were not working. The family took McCrea to Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station.

“Her heart rate was beating fast, faster than it should beat for her age. Her weight and her blood pressure were very, very low,” said Moore.

McCrea was then flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. It was there that doctors placed McCrea on life support and inserted a pump to help her heartbeat.

“She is still on a breathing tube and they have given her medicines to help her heart function. They actually had to revive her twice, you know, where her heart completely stopped,” said Moore.

When McCrea went to the doctor initially, she was prescribed anti-virals.

"Anti-viral medications don't work to kill the virus because their viruses are not truly alive. They only work to prevent the spread to your body, so the sooner they come in the better," said Dr. Andy Wilson with CapRock ER.

Now she still has a breathing tube and her doctors say she has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

"I’ve never been through anything like this. It’s hard to see a healthy young lady just go from 100 and just drop down to the state she is in now,” said her father, Richard Moore.

To help with the medical expenses, there will be a Somerville ISD alumni basketball game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. It is $10 at the door and all proceeds go to the Moore family.

