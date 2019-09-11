Local school district responds following several school bus accidents

Local school districts are reminding drivers to focus on the road while driving, especially when there's a school bus around.

Both Bryan and College Station ISD's have been involved in several school bus crashes already this school year. All but one of those accidents have been the fault of other drivers on the road.

"Kids are very safe on the bus. Seventy times safer than they are in a regular vehicle, in fact. Still, depending on the impact, depending on the vehicle that hits us, or other factors, there could be injuries and those are precious cargo that we're carrying," said Hector Silva, the Director of Transportation for College Station ISD.

As a reminder, fines double in school zones and failing to stop for red flashing lights on a school bus can lead to a $1,000 fine.