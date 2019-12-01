Local school playground equipment damaged by accused drunk driver

A local man was arrested early Sunday morning on a DWI charge after police said he hit a pair of light poles and then hit the playground equipment outside an elementary school.

Bryan police said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. at Bonham Elementary on Wilkes Road near Old Hearne Road.

The driver, Roberto Edmundo Garcia III, 19, of Bryan, hit two light poles, a fence and the playground equipment outside the school, said police.

Garcia told police he was at Northgate and had a beer and at least four shots of Vodka. He said he was "headed home to go to sleep."

Garcia was locked into the county jail and released on a $4,000 bond Sunday. He's charged with one count of DWI.