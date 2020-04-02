Local seniors remaining hopeful to attend prom and graduation

It is certainly not a traditional senior year for students who are looking forward to prom and graduation in the coming weeks.

Kennedy, Kolbe and Kingsley Cashion had a much different vision for their senior year at College Station High School.

"I was expecting to be with a lot of people, spend a lot of time with all the people that I wasn't going to see," said Kennedy.

"We planned grad parties. We had graduation in mind. We were thinking about prom," said Kolbe.

"I was expecting to finish my soccer season," said Kingsley.

Instead, the triplets are getting used to their new normal during the COVID-19 crisis. They've been using technology to keep up with classmates and their school work.

"It's a way to keep us hopeful, continuing forward with our school year and knowing we still have each other," said Kolbe.

Officials with College Station ISD say they know it's been hard for all their students. They understood an announcement Wednesday could help give them some sense of normalcy.

District leaders released details for new prom and graduations dates.

"We wanted to make sure they are recognized. They have been great role models, great leaders on our campuses and we just want to make sure that we send them out in a special way," said Gwen Elder, Principal at A&M Consolidated High School.

"Amid all this chaos, I think the school district has done a good job keeping us informed and giving us hope for stuff that we're not going to have again like prom, or things that we haven't even done like walk the stage," said Kennedy.

A&M Consolidated High School

Prom: Saturday, May 16

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 20

Graduation: Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium

Alternate Date: Friday, June 26

College Station High School

Prom: Saturday, May 9 at the Icehouse on Main in Bryan

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 13

Graduation: Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 27