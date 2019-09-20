Local sheriff to drug dealers: 'Your clients will turn on you. They always do'

Madison County deputies announced the arrest of four people Friday following an undercover operation aimed at illegal narcotics.

"The operation was conducted by undercover officers and confidential informants. Yes, purveyors of drugs, your clients will turn on you. They always do," the agency said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"Drug dealers nor their clientele are welcome in Madison County. If you are a dealer, we suggest you fold your tents and take your trade elsewhere. For you users within Madison County’s borders, we encourage you to seriously consider following your dealers, you aren’t welcome here. We will pursue you tirelessly and use every legal means to make your life extremely uncomfortable," said the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The recent arrests were the result of what deputies are calling phase II of Operation Zero Tolerance. They're working closely with the Madison County District Attorney's Office in the operation.

"In addition, we can guarantee you a stay in the Madison County Jail, and it is very likely that a vacation in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will soon follow. Count on it," said the agency.

Four Arrested on Drug Charges:

Kevin Biddle was arrested in North Zulch on the felony charges of Manufacture / Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >1G<4G and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >4G<200G. Kevin is currently wanted by our agency for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Melissa Evans was arrested in North Zulch on the felony charge of Manufacture / Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1G

Michael Rogers was arrested in North Zulch on the felony charge of Manufacture / Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1G.

Jennifer Roll was arrested in North Zulch on two felony counts of Manufacture / Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >1G<4G and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >1G<4G