Local singers are preparing for a big opportunity

With no shortage of talent here in the Brazos Valley, there is an event coming up that's giving those performers a unique opportunity.

A Spirited Evening is a concert where high school students and college students from the area will be joined with world-renowned composer Stacey V. Gibbs. It gives the students a chance to work with a highly experienced composer and learn from him.

It's taking place at Rudder Auditorium on February 4 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 per person and can be purchased online.