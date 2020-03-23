Local soccer organization buying board games for kids

While sports are put on hold for now, a local soccer organization is finding a way to keep kids entertained.

On Monday morning, Carlos Espina was out buying board games for low-income youth in BCS. Espina runs Futbol Para El Futuro and puts on free soccer camps for 200 kids during the summer.

Of the kids he coaches, 95% are on free and reduced lunches, so he wants to support these families that may not be able to buy games for their kids right now.

"Getting through this crisis is going to be a community effort, and something we're all going to have to be in together," said Espina. "Some of us are going to struggle more than others, and it's going to be on those that have the ability to help out, those who have more resources to give to those that have less because it is going to be hard times for everyone."

Espina says he'll be reaching out to the families on Tuesday to pass out the games, and will buy more as their needed.

