Police: Local softball coach assaults umpire at tournament

A coach from Bryan was arrested Saturday at a softball tournament hosted at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

Brenham police say it started when Carlos Tijerina, the coach of the Bryan Lady Cobras 12U softball team, initiated an argument with the umpire officiating his game. Tijerina was asked to stop and leave, but that's not where it ended.

Once the tournament concluded, the coach searched for the umpire in the parking lot, said police. Once he spotted him, police say he punched the umpire in the face and pushed him in the chest.

Tijerina was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for assault. He has since been released on a $750 bond.

The manager of the softball team told KBTX they're aware of the incident, but that Tijerina will continue to coach the team.