Local storage facility captures security footage of burglary

College Station police are investigating a burglary that happened last week at a local storage rental facility.

April Theiss is the manager at We Rent Storage and says that nearly an hour after she locked the doors of the front office, someone broke into the property.

“They were able to climb our fence, and we were able to catch them on footage entering the facility,” said Theiss.

The video player above shows the security footage obtained by a few of the companies security cameras that are positioned all around the property.

“We have a camera right there where he could be seen, and he realized it and started covering his face up,” Theiss said.

Theiss says they also have lights and gates with specific access codes that have to be used when both entering and exiting the property. Even with all that security, CSPD says eight units were broken into.

“They stole some gun cases that were luckily empty and some tools that were inside of the cases. They were in for maybe less than an hour and then they went back over the fence,” said Theiss.

Management says they are already looking into more lights and changing the gate codes, but Theiss says she still can't shake how easily the suspect got in.

“It is of a concern, especially if they are targeting places that are extremely secure at this point,” Theiss said.

At this time, there have been no arrests, and police say the incident is still under investigation.

