Local storage units broken into for the second time

Archery RV and Self Storage in Madisonville was broken into early Sunday morning.

The owners say the criminals got away with several TVs, guns, hunting supplies, and other valuables. In addition to the 20 units that were broken into, there were two mobile homes being stored on the property that were also broken into.

“It’s a lot of people’s personal stuff, and some of the stuff that was taken was passed down from their parents, it’s irreplaceable, there’s no insurance that can cover some personal loss,” said Mike Watkins, co-owner of Archery RV and Self Storage.

The business has surveillance cameras and was able to catch them in the act. Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspects were driving a Dodge or Ford pickup truck with two-tone red over gray or maroon over gray paint.

Just two months ago the business had a similar incident with units that were broken into. Law enforcement says they do not believe the two crimes are related because there was a different suspect and suspect vehicle.

“It doesn’t’ make you feel very good, trying to run an honest business, and horrible things happen to somebody’s stuff,” said Watkins.

The owners are asking that the public contact police if these criminals look familiar.