Local stores open up for curbside pickup

Following Governor Greg Abbott's announcement to allow retail stores to offer curbside pickup, local businesses started offering that as an option Friday.

The String and Horn Shop in Downtown Bryan is allowing customers to do curbside pickup and drop-off for instrument repairs, as well as new purchases.

Store owner Paul Rieger says this is all new to them because he is so used to the area being filled with customers.

“We have a lot of really attractive businesses, and we also have businesses like this that are specialty businesses that you don’t find in a lot of localities,” said Rieger. “So we are kind of a destination location, but as you can see even coming downtown today the amount of traffic is it's pretty much decimated.”

Rieger says employees are taking extra precautions and wearing masks and gloves when they interact with customers and when they work on the instruments.

Now, they are hoping this new option to connect with the community will help their business stay afloat.

“Anywhere in Bryan College Station if you need oils, if you need a string for your violin or viola or cello, if you need a repair we are happy to pick that up for you,” said Rieger.

Just one store over, Bird’s Nest manager Crissy Sayers says they have been offering virtual shopping, and getting it ready for pick up the next day.

“We pull some items and we show them to our customers. You would say you want to purchase it, and then we offer curbside pick up the next day,” said Sayer. “We just go out to the car pop it in the back seat or the passenger side window. It’s working well for us.”

Sayers says curbside pickup is huge for their businesses, especially because they are so small.

“Downtown Bryan would not be the same without our retail here,” said Sayers. “This curbside is so important to all of the businesses here just to keep that lifeline. We don’t need a lot but we do need a little bit to keep going.”

