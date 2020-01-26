Local student launches fundraiser to help school custodian

A third-grader at Bonham Elementary in Bryan is teaching us all how to be more kind.

Joshua Lawrence says one of his best friends at school is Mr. Robert Ramirez.

“Mr. Robert is my best friend and he’s a custodian, we became best friends, he always came by and said hi, we’re in a good relationship and I don’t even know why but I love him,” said Lawrence.

Ramirez says Lawrence has been his buddy since he started school.

“Every day I asked him how’s it going, sometimes he’s sad and I say well that’s life, you let it go and do what you got to do, be nice and take care of people,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez has been a custodian at Bonham for the last nine years he says his favorite part of the job is the students.

“Mostly the kids, especially Joshua, every time he sees me he hugs me and all that so that makes your day right there,” said Ramirez.

Recently those hugs have come to a halt, because of recent health complications; Ramirez has had to stop working.

Lawrence’s dad, Brent Lawrence says when his son heard the news he wanted to do what he could to help.

"He came up to us and said I want to help but I only have $10, let's just give him what I have,” said Brent.

Instead, Lawrence took that $10 and bought pencils and erasers to turn around and sell to students at school, the extra money would go to Ramirez.

“I did have a short goal to go to $50 and I passed my goal,” said Lawrence.

So far Lawrence has raised more than $600 for his best friend.

“This isn’t just for me, it’s for Mr. Robert and Jesus and I’m doing this to show others to put people first, it’s like a rock, when you throw a rock into water it makes ripples and that’s like kindness spreading all over the world,” said Lawrence.

