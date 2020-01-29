Local students help classmate cope with heartbreaking loss

The Crockett Rockets are showing their love to their classmate Jaxson Espinoza.

Students and staff at Crockett Elementary have been purchasing paper hearts for a dollar to display on the walls in the cafeteria. The money raised will be given to the Espinoza family.

Justina Espinoza died unexpectedly last Friday. She was 35-years-old and leaves behind a husband and three kids.

Students like Ariana Reyes say they want to do what they can to help their friend.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now. So it’s just a little bit of just, 'Hey, you got this,'” said Reyes.

Jaxson’s teacher, Susan Kremer, says they’re going to miss seeing Justina around the school.

“Mom was at any meeting, any parent conference. She was just here last week having lunch with Jaxson,” said Kremer.

Crockett principal Debi Ehrhardt says she and the school counselor came up with the fundraiser idea and display.

“I could just picture Jackson coming back and seeing this wall of love and know that all of that was done for him and his family. But I think it’s a good reminder for all to see, wow, we really are blessed and we have a lot of things to be thankful for,” said Ehrhardt.

Since Monday the school has raised nearly $700.

Ehrhardt says the family needs about $7,000 for the funeral expenses and thanks to the school fundraiser and a GoFundMe they’ve got about half of the money needed.

