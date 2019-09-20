Local students participate in conference with former Prime Minister of Australia

International Leadership of Texas high school students got the chance of a lifetime Friday to speak to a world leader.

They were among five other schools across the state that got the chance to ask questions to Kevin Rudd, the 26th Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister of Australia.

Click here to see today's streamed video conference.

The students are participating in a Texas leadership series aimed at keeping students in touch with leaders around the world. They will have the opportunity to meet with six additional speakers throughout the school year.

